Old Trapper will be entering into a new partnership with the Big 12 Conference in which the premium beef jerky brand will serve as the “Official Beef Jerky" of the Big 12.

The multi-year agreement calls for Old Trapper to serve as presenting sponsor of Big 12 Football Media Days and Big 12 Basketball Media Days, as well as a new Big 12 Football Studio Show on the Big 12 Now channel on ESPN+.

Old Trapper will have additional engagement through official Big 12 social and digital channels. As part of the sponsorship, Old Trapper will have visibility across Big 12 championship events as well. The brand will have exposure on the Longhorn Network and also within regular-season football coaches’ shows across member institutions.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Big 12 Conference and pairing our premium brand with theirs,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “We are excited to be engaged in a truly collaborative effort to support all the student athletes of the Big 12 Conference and build a strong bond with its loyal and passionate fans, making Old Trapper Beef Jerky a proud part of the Big 12 experience. We’re looking forward to kicking things off this summer.”

“We appreciate this new support from Old Trapper and look forward to having them on board as a new Big 12 corporate partner,” added Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “We’re always looking at new ways we can integrate our brand sponsors and provide even more value throughout our footprint. We’re pleased to have them involved with our Media Days and new football show on Big 12 Now starting this fall.”

The Big 12’s relationship with Old Trapper was secured by Big 12 Sports Properties, the LEARFIELD team dedicated to the Conference as its sponsorship rights holder.