Rich Nuts, the gourmet sprouted nut company seeking to nourish the planet by creating healthy food in a sustainable way, has announced broad distribution through United Natural Foods, Inc., the largest distributor of organic and natural foods in North America.

As part of the UNFI Next Program, which aims to help new and up-and-coming brands reach a wider audience, Rich Nuts can now be found in more than 150 natural and independent grocers throughout California, Nevada, and Utah, including Center Market, Eureka Natural Foods, Harvest Market, Lassen’s Natural Foods, Mollie Stones, Nugget Market, and two independently run Sprouts in Southern California. Touted by such nutrition thought-leaders as Dr. Mark Hyman, Tim Ferris, and Ben Greenfield, Rich Nuts has a rapidly-growing Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, and is becoming recognized as a go-to snack brand for those looking for clean, healthy, gut-friendly food.

“We are so excited to be part of UNFI’s Next program,” said Samantha Coker, Rich Nuts co-founder and CEO. “It’s such an honor to be included among UNFI's impressive roster of brands. We are thrilled with the initial round of distribution and are poised to more than double our business by the end of the year.”

Rich Nuts can be found online on Amazon and RichNuts.com, and at natural and high-end grocers throughout the U.S. Options include:

Savory Sage Cashews (5-oz. bag, SRP: $11.99)

Brilliant Balsamic Walnuts (4-oz. bag, SRP: $9.99)

Crunchy Curry Cashews (5-oz. bag, SRP: $11.99)

Maple Pecans (4-oz. bag, SRP: $11.19)

Cinnamon Walnut Crunch (4-oz. bag, SRP: $9.99)

Go Nuts & Berries (5-oz. bag, SRP: $9.99).

“2022 has been an exciting year for Rich Nuts,” said Richard Pauwels, Rich Nuts co-founder and originator. “With UNFI support growing our distribution, we’re excited to focus on expanding the brand’s team and finalizing development for line expansion with future sprouted nut-based products.”