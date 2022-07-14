Bundy Baking Solutions has announced its new sales leadership team for American Pan in Europe. The team has been restructured to better serve its customers across Europe and continues to provide full lifecycle solutions that are tailored to its customers’ needs.

The new sales leadership team for American Pan in Europe includes:

Jesper Albertsen: vice president sales, American Pan Europe

Helen Dooley: director of inside sales, American Pan Europe

Dario De Prato: director of sales, American Pan Southern Europe

Steve Eaton: director of sales, American Pan UK & Ireland

Jason Bowman, pesident American Pan Europe & MENA commented, “Each of these individuals has proven their commitment to the Bundy Baking Solutions mission of being the most trusted supplier of essential equipment, bakeware, coatings, and services to bakers around the world. Their deep product expertise and vast experience serving our customers will be invaluable to growing our brand in Europe.”

American Pan offers custom bakeware solutions with unparalleled design, expertise, quality, and service, helping to solve the biggest challenges of some of the world’s largest bakeries. American Pan also offers five refurbishment locations throughout the UK and Europe.

Bundy Baking Solutions, headquartered in Urbana, Ohio, USA, provides baking pans and equipment to the global baking industry with locations worldwide, including two facilities in the UK, one in Spain, one in Sweden, and one in Romania. The family-owned group of companies includes American Pan, Chicago Metallic, DuraShield, Pan Glo, Runex, and Synova.