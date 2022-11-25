Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has designed a new 18-nozzle rotating die for increased throughput capacity. Depending on the size of the finished snack product, the new 18-nozzle design increases throughput capacity up to 33% on the same size production line when compared to the 12-nozzle die that has been available to the industry for 40 years.

The rotating nozzle die creates spirally wound shapes while continuously extruding a rope of dough that is then cut into twisted pretzel and stick products. The number of rotations made, and the speed of the extrusion, can be controlled independently thus creating the possibility for a wide array of product shapes and textures.

Additionally, the new design has incorporated gear-driven nozzles constructed of stainless steel with the internal nozzle inserts constructed of FDA approved sanitary plastics. These new components utilize a food-grade semi solid lubricant, instead of gear oil, that virtually eliminates the possibility of product contamination. The rotating nozzle die mounts directly onto all standard RBS Low Pressure Extruders to expand the systems flexibility.

“We are excited to offer this new product offering to our customers looking to increase capacity or create new products. The twisted products are very popular because of their unique texture and ability to hold tasty seasonings,” said Nico Roesler, North American pretzel and snack equipment sales manager.

To learn more about the new 18-Nozzle Rotating Die or other bakery technology from RBS, visit readingbakery.com or call (610) 693-5816.