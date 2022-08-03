NC Custom, the largest food supplier to the promotional products industry and a top-40 promotional products supplier has acquired the assets of Valdosta, GA customized baked goods manufacturer Fresh Beginnings. As part of the acquisition, NC Custom adds baked goods manufacturing capabilities to its roster of confectionery and edible manufacturing.

For the last 30 years, Fresh Beginnings has been a fixture in the Auto Dealer and Promotional Products Space, offering cookies and brownies, made-to-order with premium ingredients. NC Custom will be continuing that “made by grandma” experience, using the same recipes and careful craftsmanship.

NC Custom will be relocating Fresh Beginnings’ manufacturing from Georgia to New York with capabilities up and running in time to fulfill Holiday 2022 orders.

“We have tremendous respect for the Fresh Beginnings business, and the product quality and taste of their freshly baked goods," said David Miller, president of NC Custom (Chocolate Inn, Lanco, and Ace). "We are excited for NC Custom to expand its footprint in the baked goods space. This addition complements the success of several recent bakery category offerings."

“Fresh Beginnings and NC Custom share common values—a passion for customer service and made-in-the USA product excellence,” added Lance Stier, CEO of NC Custom. “Since the company’s founding, the business has been laser-focused on delivering a top-notch customer experience—we are excited to ‘bake it happen’ by building upon that legacy plus add a range of our products to create new, unique and exciting experiences.”

The addition of the Fresh Beginnings brand to the NC Custom roster opens up new avenues of custom manufacturing solutions for NC Custom and its customers, including cookie kits, edible/hard good combinations, and mailers for everyday and holiday. NC Custom will also be adding Fresh Beginnings’ individual fulfillment and program support, which will allow customers to create one-off drop shipments for events like client/employee anniversaries, birthdays, new accounts, customer appreciation, sales follow-up, and more. Further, NC Custom expects to utilize Fresh Beginnings custom engineered platform for single order fulfillment to support its expansion of program and drop shipment business.



