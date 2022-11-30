General Mills is rolling out two new cereals starting in January 2023.
The cereals include:
- Lucky Charms S’mores: Graham pieces, chocolatey cereal, and marshmallows give a classic cereal a sweet twist. The sweetened wheat-and-corn cereal includes Lucky's magical stars, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows, and red balloon marshmallows. Suggested retail price: $5.24.
- Hot Wheels Cereal: Hot Wheels Breakfast Cereal brings the fun of Hot Wheels cars to the breakfast table. Consumers can collect all four boxes to build customizable race cars and a Hot Wheels town complete with tracks connecting a tower, stunt jump ramp, and car wash. SRP: $2.99.
