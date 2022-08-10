Company: The Pioneer Woman

Website: www.thepioneerwoman.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.98

Product Snapshot: Recipe guru and flavor connoisseur Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, has released her first line of snack mixes.

“It’s no secret that I love to experiment and try new things in the kitchen, which is why I’m so excited to bring together some of my favorite flavors in my new snack mixes!" says Drummond. "Each variety of these over-the-top mixes packs an amazing array of flavors in every handful, like dark chocolate mini cups, nuts, [and] caramel corn."

The snack mixes are available in three flavors, and each retails for $4.98:

Pecan Sticky Buns Snack Mix Honey roasted pecans, white confectionary mini cups, and cinnamon sugar caramel coated puffs.

Knock You Naked Snack Mix Containing gourmet caramel corn, salted pecans, mini brownie cookies, rich dark chocolate mini cups, milk chocolate caramel filled mini cups, and coconut cashews, this mix is a balance of sweet with a hint of salty.

Spicy Cowgirl Snack Mix A mix of almonds, cashews, and pecans coated in a blend of cocoa powder, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. To satisfy sweet and spicy cravings, this mix also includes dark chocolate mini cups with a mocha flavored filling and white confectionary mini cups.



The Pioneer Woman Snack Mixes are available now exclusively in-store and at Walmart.com.