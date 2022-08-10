Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza announced today the winners of the first ever “Bake Outside the Lines” contest—Papa Murphy’s search for the most inventive, clever, and original pizza hacks in America. The contest kicked-off earlier this summer at CMA Fest with a routine from superstar magician, Justin Willman, where he invited the public to submit their favorite and unique pizza creations for a chance at a major cash prize and Free Papa Murphy’s Pizza for an entire year.

During the month of June, participants submitted their pizza hacks for the judges to evaluate their creativity, originality, feasibility, storytelling, and category fit. All Bake Outside the Lines submissions were placed into one of three categories: Mealtime Anytime, Outside the Oven, and Perfect for Parties. Out of more than 7,000 entries, six imaginative hacks were chosen as finalists and moved on to the public voting round.

Last week, the public voted on Instagram and Twitter and chose their favorite hack from each category. See below for the three grand prize-winning hacks:

Mealtime Anytime: Pizza Salad Bowls by Mary Beth D. from Fredonia, WI. Where pizza meets salad—a fresh Papa Murphy’s original crust pizza baked into the shape of a bowl and filled to the brim with salad favorites. Outside the Oven: Waffle Up by Tammy R. from Nampa, ID: Pizza, grilled cheese, and waffles all in one. Two slices of Papa Murphy’s pizza, cooked inside of a waffle iron, and brushed with olive oil. Perfect for Parties: S’mores Avalanche Ice Cream Cake by Jacob M. from Oak Creek, WI: Two Papa Murphy’s S’mores Bars sandwiched with vanilla ice cream in-between and topped with chocolate sauce and marshmallows.

“We are thrilled to announce the winners of our first Bake Outside the Lines campaign, designed to highlight the creativity, customization and versatility that is only achievable with Papa Murphy’s products,” said Tracey Ayres, vice president brand & innovation. “Our three winners have demonstrated originality by transforming Papa Murphy’s products into something entirely unique. We encourage everyone to be creative and Bake Outside the Lines all year round.”

All three winners will take home a $25,000 prize and Free Pizza for a Year. For more information on each of these winning hacks, visit bakeoutsidethelines.com.