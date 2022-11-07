Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has announced the return of the Hog Heaven pizza nationwide starting November 7 through December 25, for a limited time only.

Customers are encouraged to “go wild” for the Hog Heaven Pizza, loaded with Canadian bacon, crispy bacon, and ground Italian sausage. Patrons can make it a family meal with the Hog Heaven Bundle, including a large Hog Heaven Pizza with Scratch-made 5-Cheese Bread and a 2-liter Pepsi product.

“We’re excited to bring back the Hog Heaven Pizza, as it’s the perfect time of year to warm up your ovens for a hearty meal,” says Kim McBee, senior vice president of guest experience and brand marketing for Papa Murphy’s. “We pride ourselves in creating innovative ways to bring tasty pizza to our fans. The Hog Heaven pizza creates a mixture of sweet, savory, and crispy greatness with each bite.”