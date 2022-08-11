Precision Food Innovations (PFI), a manufacturer of sanitary conveying equipment, announced that it has teamed up with two new sales partners who will sell PFI equipment in their respective territories.

EPI Technical Sales, Inc. (EPI) will be representing PFI in the northeast territory, which includes eastern Pennsylvania, southern New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC. EPI has 30 years of experience selling bulk material handling and processing equipment.

Pacific Packaging & Inspection will represent PFI in Nevada and California. The company has been in the food equipment sales business for 30 years.

“EPI and Pacific Packaging and Inspection are important to PFI because they give us more of an ability to be of immediate help to our customers we serve in their territories,” said Barry Whitman, global sales manager, PFI. “These folks know the customers, their industries, and their needs. They’ll help bring PFI’s experience to a more local level for the customer.”