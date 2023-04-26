Today, PFI, a manufacturer of sanitary conveying equipment, announced it has hired Shane Peterson and Zach Cathey as key accounts managers and Martin Zanmiller as field engineering supervisor.

“We welcome Shane Peterson, Zach Cathey, and Marty Zanmiller to PFI and look forward to their contributions to help us continue to grow,” said Tom Vipond, division general manager, PFI. “All are experts in their fields and will certainly hit the ground running in their respective roles.”

Peterson comes to PFI with more than 20 years of experience in the food processing industry, specifically in the meat and poultry industries, most recently as key account manager at Friesen’s. His background includes expertise in processing and packaging conveyance and material handling equipment and systems. He will be focusing primarily on manufacturers in the Midwest region.

Cathey brings his experience in leadership and collaboration to PFI from his previous role at Friesen’s. In addition, he is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Zanmiller joins the field service team to support service and installations for both PFI and its sister brand Vanmark. He has extensive experience in the industrial service industry.

All Grote Company brands including PFI and Vanmark now offer a one-stop shop for customers, encompassing installation services for buyers. With its Lifecycle Business Strategy announced in February, the company has adopted a cradle-to-grave approach to bring programs and services beyond equipment solutions to all customers across the Grote family of brands.