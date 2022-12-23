Vanmark, an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer, and sister company PFI, a manufacturer of sanitary conveying equipment, announced that they are working with two new sales partners who will now sell both brands’ equipment in their respective territories.

Solempack will represent Vanmark and PFI in Central America. Based in Guatemala, Solempack, a company representing and distributing machinery used for packaging products, will cover all of Central America, from Guatemala in the north to Panama in the south, along with the Dominican Republic.

Southwest Equipment Group, formerly known as Pacific Packaging & Inspection, will represent Vanmark and PFI in the southwest U.S. Based in Phoenix, Southwest Equipment Group has been in the food equipment sales business for 30 years.

“Solempack and Southwest Equipment Group are bringing expanded reach to Vanmark and PFI in these geographic areas,” said Barry Whitman, PFI sales manager. “This means we’ll be able to better meet our customers’ needs in these territories, while marking yet another way we continue to bring these two brands together under the Grote Company umbrella.”