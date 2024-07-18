Birch Benders, known for its convenient just add water pancake and waffle mixes, is unveiling a new product featuring a trendy tuber: Birch Benders Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix. A twist on a traditional breakfast favorite, Birch Benders Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix uses purple yams, known as ube in the Philippines, to make vibrant purple pancakes and waffles with a sweet flavor that is both gluten-free and naturally vegan. Consumers can find them this month at Whole Foods, Sprouts and online at BirchBenders.com.

Birch Benders Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix combines the exotic essence of ube with the fun texture of mochi, thanks to the use of sweet rice flour in the mix. Shoppers can simply add water to the mix and witness its transformation from a pale purple dry mix to a vivid purple batter, promising a fun-filled culinary experience.

"We are thrilled to bring our Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix to breakfast tables across the country," states Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer. "This innovative addition to our product lineup not only offers a delightful burst of color and flavor but also caters to the growing demand for gluten-free breakfast options.”

Related: Birch Benders launches Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix