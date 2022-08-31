Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: littlebites.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.69

Product Snapshot: Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins are returning to shelves for fall.

This seasonal favorite is packed with real pumpkin and contains 0g trans fat and no high fructose corn syrup. The muffins are available in conveniently portioned pouches, and retail for $5.69. They will be available for purchase at most major retailers nationwide for a limited time.



