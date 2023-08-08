Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins, made by Bimbo Bakeries' Entenmann's brand, are returning to store shelves for a limited time

The seasonal muffins are made with real pumpkin and no high fructose corn syrup or trans fat, and are made in portioned pouches for school lunchboxes or on-the-go snacking. The muffins are available now through October, and each pouch is 200 calories.

The suggested retail price for the muffins is $5.79.

"Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins have become an autumn staple for those looking to savor the cozy flavors of the season, which is why we're thrilled to bring back this fan-favorite product for yet another year," said Moira Flood, marketing director for Little Bites Snacks. "We're proud to continue providing families with snacks that help them create little moments that feel really big each season, and we're looking forward to seeing all the ways our muffins are enjoyed this fall!"

For more information about Entenmann's and its Little Bites products, visit entenmanns.com.

