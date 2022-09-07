88 Acres, the seed-based food company known for its simple, plant-based ingredients and allergy-friendly Seed Bars and Protein Bars, has announced a partnership with Walmart. Starting this summer, four 88 Acres fan favorites—Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Seed + Oat Bars, Cinnamon Maple Seed + Oat Bars, Banana Bread Protein Bars, and Chocolate Brownie Protein Bars—will be available in over 1,800 Walmart Stores and on Walmart.com.

The Seed + Oat Bars are made with pumpkin, sunflower, and flax seeds, along with gluten-free oats. The Protein Bars are made with whole roasted pumpkin seeds and only seven other simple ingredients, with no isolates or powders. All 88 Acres products are made in its own dedicated bakery in Boston that is free of peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, and sesame. All of its snacks are Certified Gluten-Free, nut-free, non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and Certified Vegan.

“We are very excited to begin this collaboration with Walmart to introduce our Seed + Oat Bars and Protein Bars to their customers. Walmart is a pioneer in customer affordability and geographic availability, and we are excited to be able to provide that access to our own community. We want to see more allergy-friendly products in stores; it should be easier to feed families with or without food allergies, so Walmart's decision to prioritize food allergy-safe products is significant,” says Nicole Ledoux, co-founder and CEO of 88 Acres.