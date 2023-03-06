Daiya will be showcasing its latest plant-based innovations at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West taking place March 8–11 in Anaheim, CA. The brand will unveil its latest plant-based Chick'n innovation, alongside a chef-curated tasting experience of fan-favorite cheesy products.

As the brand that was the first-to-market with plant-based cheese 15 years ago, the brand's newest products will now offer consumers the first plant-based and allergen-friendly chicken pizza and flatbreads in the frozen aisle, with the new Chick'n shreds made from wholesome peas, oats, and rice—with no sign of the major allergens often found in other plant-based brands. The shreds pair with Daiya's melty plant-based cheese on a crispy gluten-free crust.

The two new Chick'n products from Daiya include:

Daiya BBQ Plant-Based Chick'n Thin Crust Pizza – Featuring Daiya's signature gluten-free thin crust layered with plant-based chick'n, smoky BBQ sauce, fire-roasted tomatoes and red onions, and mozzarella shreds

– Featuring Daiya's signature gluten-free thin crust layered with plant-based chick'n, smoky BBQ sauce, fire-roasted tomatoes and red onions, and mozzarella shreds Daiya Plant-Based Chick'n, Smoked Bac'n, & Ranch Flatbread - Plant-based chick'n, smoked plant-based bac'n and tangy ranch sauce, layered with melty mozzarella shreds on Daiya's crispy flatbread-style gluten-free crust.

Melanie Domer, chief marketing officer at Daiya, said: "It's an exciting moment for us as we unveil our latest innovations at Expo West this year—and even more exciting to be the able to offer consumers the first allergen friendly, plant-based pizza and flatbread featuring chicken shreds."

Alongside product sampling, Daiya will be hosting a Happy Hour at their booth on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10 from 4–6pm, while CEO Michael Watt will be a guest speaker at the Pitch Slam final on Wednesday, March 8.