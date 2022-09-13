US Foods Holding Corp. announced tday that the company has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, LA. The facility has nearly tripled in size and houses a full assortment of broadline items. It also includes a full-service demonstration kitchen and training center to support culinary innovation, as well as an interactive technology center where US Foods customers can learn about the company’s industry-leading, web-based business solutions. US Foods customers served from the facility are supported by a team of dedicated restaurant operation consultants, culinary experts and sales staff. US Foods acquired Marrero-based F. Christiana in 2017 and began construction on the distribution center expansion in 2019.

In keeping with the company’s commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of its operations, the facility expansion is designed to meet rigorous Silver Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification sustainability requirements. Energy and environmental improvements include energy-efficient refrigeration systems, energy-saving LED lighting, optimized HVAC systems, and water-efficient landscaping.

“This is an important milestone for our growing Louisiana team as we continue to partner with local foodservice operators who support our vibrant and thriving New Orleans community,” said Dan Hildreth, US Foods market vice president. “We value our role in helping our local restaurants ‘Make It’ with our differentiated and expanded resources and services and look forward to serving additional markets with our growing service footprint.”

The company will host an official grand opening celebration in November for local customers, vendors, and community members. The event will include facility tours, culinary demonstrations, and more.