US Foods Holding Corp. has announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of Renzi Foodservice, a broadline distributor located in Watertown, NY. The transaction closed July 7, 2023.

According to US Foods, the acquisition enables the company to further expand its reach into central upstate New York, where the company does not have a distribution center. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the company since April 2020 and the first under CEO Dave Flitman’s leadership

Family-owned for two generations, Renzi Foodservice has more than $180 million in annual revenue and serves more than 2,300 independent restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, government organizations, convenience stores and other customers. Renzi Foodservice will continue to operate in the 110,000 square foot facility where it conducts business today.

“We look forward to welcoming the Renzi team to US Foods as we continue to deliver on our long-range plan and enhance our position with new and existing customers throughout the region,” says Flitman. “As one of the most respected family-owned and operated broadline foodservice distributors in Northern and Central New York, Renzi has built a strong reputation for great customer service and high-quality food from their modern distribution facility in Watertown, NY.”