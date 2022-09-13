The American Society of Baking (ASB) has announced that registration is open for BakingTECH 2023, the premier educational and networking event for baking professionals, to be held at the Hilton Chicago from February 28–March 2, 2023.

BakingTECH 2023 will feature leading innovators in the baking industry, presenting technical sessions on timely topics that are valuable to attendees’ businesses and careers. The 2023 theme of “Resilience” is meant to reflect the adaptability and perseverance exhibited in generations of bakers, from the past through today, that helps baking professionals manage the challenges of an ever-changing marketplace.

“BakingTECH has a great impact on a baker’s business,” said Nathan Norris, director of diversity, equity, & inclusion for Highland Baking Company. “Bakers get to see all the latest trends and innovations, which can be taken back to their company and implemented causing increased efficiencies and lower waste that increase their bakeries profitability. This can be in safety/quality, equipment, ingredients, sanitation, maintenance, and supply chain. There is something for everyone who attends BakingTECH.”

The full agenda will feature topics including ingredient technologies, innovative engineering, today’s consumer, scaling up productions, and sustainability.

Beyond the educational content of the program, attendees and exhibitors will be able to re-connect and establish relationships at the MarketPlace Table Top tradeshow, which is expected to bring in 130+ ingredient and equipment suppliers and services providers. During BakingTECH 2023 attendees will also have the opportunity for BrainExchanges, which will offer knowledge-sharing conversation and networking in a group or one-on-one setting.

BakingTECH is the commercial baking industry’s annual technical conference and marketplace exposition. Recognized as the industry’s “Best Week in Baking,” BakingTECH includes technical learning sessions, keynote speakers, the Baking Hall of Fame awards ceremony, the MarketPlace exposition, and the national Product Development Competition for college students in the fields of baking and culinary science. More information on the event and registration is available at asbe.org/bakingtech2023.