Hostess Brands, Inc. has announced that Adrian Poretti has joined the company as chief supply chain officer, effective immediately.

Poretti oversees all aspects related to the company's operations and supply chain as Hostess Brands continues to grow its business. Poretti reports to Andy Callahan, president and CEO of Hostess Brands, and joins the company's leadership team. He succeeds Gary Schmidt, interim CSCO, who had served in this role since January 2022 and will continue to lead the company's operations and engineering teams. Schmidt will report to Poretti.

"We are thrilled to have an executive of Adrian's caliber join our company and our leadership team," said Callahan. "With his deep industry expertise and global operational experience, Adrian is a great fit for Hostess Brands as we continue our journey of sustainable, long-term growth. Additionally, we are grateful to Gary for stepping up as our interim CSCO to ensure a seamless transition."

Poretti joins Hostess Brands after nearly 30 years at Kimberly-Clark, where he most recently served as vice president, Global Supply Chain Capabilities. In that role, he improved adaptability while delivering overall service to a global customer base. Prior to that, he led Kimberly-Clark's North America end-to-end supply chain overseeing all operations and functions, including supply planning, procurement, manufacturing and logistics, quality, safety and sustainability, continuous improvement, and strategy and transformation programs. Poretti joined Kimberly-Clark Argentina in 1993 as an engineer and held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility across various geographies during his three decades with the company.

Prior to Kimberly-Clark, Poretti specialized in industrial automation and was a professor at the National University of Cordoba School of Engineering in Cordoba, Argentina. He earned his MBA from Universidad del Salvador in Buenos Aires in 2002.

"I'm excited to join a company that's as nimble and innovative as Hostess Brands and to bring a fresh, global perspective to the supply chain organization," said Poretti. "The incredible growth that Hostess Brands has achieved during such a challenging and dynamic global environment is a testament to the company's talented team members, smart strategy, and strong leadership. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."