Flowers Foods, Inc., producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, has announced Tom Winters has been named chief supply chain officer, effective April 4, 2022. In this role, Winters will be responsible for Flowers’ supply chain operations, reporting to Brad Alexander, chief operating officer.

“Tom has more than 30 years of experience leading world-class teams and consistently delivering strong results and highly effective process improvements,” said Alexander. “His experience and broad operational knowledge will be a tremendous asset to the Flowers team as we work to fuel business growth by implementing new digital capabilities and data management tools to improve core supply chain efficiencies throughout the company.”

Prior to joining Flowers, Winters served as senior vice president of supply chain at PepsiCo, where he was responsible for the supply chain functions of two of the company’s North American divisions, Beverages and Nutrition. During his 19-year tenure at PepsiCo, he also held a number of operations and production roles with responsibility for the management of internal plants, warehouses, and contract manufacturers. Winters began his career with Procter and Gamble, where he spent 15 years in operational leadership roles at production facilities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Winters holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Virginia Tech and a management certificate from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.