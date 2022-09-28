Jake Schieffer is taking on a new role within Beckhoff USA as vice president of sales. This promotion results from Schieffer’s significant successes as regional director – Midwest. In the newly created national position, he will continue to promote business alignment throughout the sales organization and accelerate growth across the U.S. Based at the Beckhoff USA headquarters office in the Minneapolis area, Schieffer reports to President Kevin Barker. After Schieffer’s promotion, Steve Boelte was selected to fill the position of regional director – Midwest.

“Jake has proven to be a powerful catalyst for positive change at Beckhoff USA,” Barker said. “He is excited about the future prospects for our company and people, as well as the current incredible market opportunities we are capitalizing on. As we continue to grow and add category-disrupting technologies, I am confident Jake is the right person to help scale our sales organization to take advantage of those opportunities.”

During his automation industry experience, Schieffer has focused on driving customer engagement across a broad spectrum of industries, applications, and suppliers. He began his career at Rockwell Automation in sales and engineering roles, served as sales manager – services for EESCO Distribution and then became district sales manager for Kaman Automation. Since joining Beckhoff USA in 2020, Schieffer has expanded sales and engineering teams to deliver increasingly better experiences for wide-ranging customers throughout the Midwest.

“I love this company and look forward to having a broader impact within Beckhoff USA,” Schieffer said. “It will be critical to ensure our sales organization has the resources needed to grow market share, pursue high-potential opportunities and increase alignment by removing barriers to open communication. There has never been a better time to be part of the Beckhoff family, and by continuing to strengthen the culture, our people will be in a position to do their best work and tell the exciting story of Beckhoff Automation technology.”

Schieffer earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He also holds an MBA from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.



