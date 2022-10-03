SNAC International has opened registration for its SNAXPO23 conference, entitled "Snax to the Max." The conference will take place March 19–21, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

SNAXPO is the premier full equipment sourcing expo where attendees will discover state-of-the-art processing technologies, innovative packaging solutions and ingredients, seasonings, and flavors.

The conference will include valuable conversations through educational sessions focused on industry and consumer trends and hot industry topics with a wide variety of leaders, experts, and exhibitors.

Whether you’re a start-up brand or a well-established manufacturer, SNAXPO is the source to create better tasting, nutritious snacks, while improving production, quality, and overall profits.

Attend SNAXPO and find:

Emerging ingredients, flavors, and seasonings

Full snack manufacturing equipment lines

Best in-class co-manufacturers

Packaging equipment, film and sustainable innovations

Quality assurance and technical solutions

Operations & marketing solutions

Distribution, transportation, and logistics

Click here to register.



