The National Restaurant Association Show, the premier event to learn about foodservice technology innovations, unique ingredients, and emerging trends in the restaurant industry, has opened attendee registration for the 2021 event, to be held May 22-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Following the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the Show will provide attendees with exactly what they need—an in-person experience for discovering unique products, creating business connections with key suppliers, accessing education on today’s biggest topics, and peer-to-peer networking, while also diving into the emerging industry trends and innovation.

“We can’t wait to bring the industry together again at the 2021 National Restaurant Association Show to connect attendees with like-minded peers, thought-leaders, and out-of-the-box inventors to rethink, reframe, and redesign foodservice experiences,” said Tom Cindric, president of Winsight Exhibitions. “As we countdown to the Show next May, it goes without saying that the safety of our attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, and our own staff is a top priority, and we will work closely with McCormick Place to put the needed safety measures in place to have a successful and exciting show that the industry looks forward to each year.”

The National Restaurant Association Show is the place to find creative new solutions to today’s challenges in the restaurant industry, from the latest food and beverage trends to emerging technologies to operational innovations that will boost your bottom line. The Show’s expert-led education program will feature timely sessions and deep-dive workshops to help the industry reinvent with focuses on employee retention, customer safety, off-premises solutions, menu trends, and more.

Additional highlights of the 2021 Show will include:

Attendees will maximize their time and funds by attending the one event that has it all—from experts that will help make sense of the latest industry projections to efficiency-boosting equipment.

On the Show floor, attendees will discover new solutions from current partners, discuss their needs with exciting up-and-comers in the restaurant tech space, get the scoop on delicious new ingredients and global flavor trends, find game-changing equipment, shop products to boost adult beverage programs, and so much more.

Being in-the-know is essential to foodservice success, and that's never been truer than it is now. Attendees will get up-to-date industry data from trusted sources, enhance their knowledge of pressing topics like off-premise sales, find inspiration, and learn new skills with the Show's extensive education program, which includes deep-dive workshops, celebrity-led demos, and featured presentations.

Whether individuals are looking for new business partners, want to catch up with colleagues, or are looking to discuss exciting collaboration ideas with peers, they'll find the right people and opportunities here.

The 2021 National Restaurant Association Show offers a protected registration policy. Should plans or circumstances change, full refunds will be granted to attendees who cancel by May 3, 2021. The complete attendee registration policy can be found here.