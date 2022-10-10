Sheila G's Brownie Brittle has launched two limited-edition seasonal treats. Brownie Brittle Peppermint and Brownie Brittle Hot Chocolate Marshmallow are both available now, as limited releases, at retailers nationwide and on BrownieBrittle.com. The bags will retail for $3.99, and both are 4-oz. Each flavor is only 120 calories per serving.

"We're always looking to create new and exciting Brownie Brittle varieties, especially around the holidays, so we wanted to give our customers a little something extra to celebrate the season this year," said Ashley Dawkins, VP marketing at Sheila G's Brownie Brittle. "We can't wait for everyone to try our new fun and festive Brownie Brittle Peppermint and Brownie Brittle Hot Chocolate Marshmallow, flavors that encompass two classic holiday treats: candy canes and hot cocoa."

For more about Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle, see "2018 Bakery of the Year: Sheila G's Brownie Brittle" on the SF&WB website.