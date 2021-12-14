Company: Brownie Brittle, LLC

Website: browniebrittle.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Sheila G's Brownie Brittle, the original thin sweet snack, has teamed up with iconic candy brands to create two super sweet mashups: Brownie Brittle Reese's Pieces and Brownie Brittle Heath Toffee Crunch. Both products are now available for purchase on BrownieBrittle.com and Amazon as well as in-store at select retailers nationwide.

For all those peanut butter lovers, Brownie Brittle Reese's Pieces offers the thin, crunchy taste of Sheila G's Brownie Brittle topped with the crunchy, peanut butter candy of Reese's Pieces. For all the Heath Toffee fans out there, Brownie Brittle Health Toffee Crunch combines crunchy, buttery Heath Toffee bits with the rich chocolate taste of a thin, crunchy brownie. A new twist on your favorite candies, and only 120-130 calories per 1-oz. serving, these Brownie Brittle innovations are sure to be your new favorite sweet snacks!

"We are thrilled to partner with the team at Hershey's for these two latest creations," said Ashley Dawkins, VP of marketing at Sheila G's Brownie Brittle. "Reese's Pieces and Heath Toffee Crunch are both perfect additions to our line-up—what's not to love about topping our classic thin, crispy Brownie with the iconic Reese's Pieces candy and Heath Toffee bits? We know our fans are going to go wild over these delicious flavor collaborations!"

Brownie Brittle Reese's Pieces and Brownie Brittle Heath Toffee Crunch are both available for purchase on BrownieBrittle.com and Amazon as well as in-store at select retailers nationwide for a SRP of $3.49-$3.99 per 4oz bag.