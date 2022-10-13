On October 11, King Milling Co. announced several promotions on its senior leadership team.

Brian Doyle, who has served as president of the multigenerational family-owned business since 1995, is stepping into the role of chairman. Jim Doyle, who has served as executive vice president, has been named the new president of King Milling Co.

Patrick Doyle has been promoted to executive vice president from his role as vice president. Regan Doyle has been promoted to vice president of operations from his role as vice president.

The promotions were announced during the October board meeting of the company, which mills various kinds of wheat for a wide range of flours for bakers and food processors. In June, King Milling announced a $42 million expansion to build a new flour mill in Lowell.