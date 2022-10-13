To help address the growing issue of food insecurity, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has launched a holiday campaign to benefit Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. This holiday season, an estimated 34 million people will face hunger in the U.S.—including more than nine million children.

Now through December 24, for each gift purchased from the company's Season of Giving holiday collection, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will donate 20% of the net proceeds to Feeding America. Throughout the 10-week campaign, customers can also make monetary donations to support Feeding America. Through this campaign, the company will help Feeding America provide at least 500,000 meals to neighbors in need.

"Hunger knows no boundaries, touching every community in America," says Sloane Lucas, senior director of ESG and CSR for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "Funds raised during our campaign will help fight food insecurity in local communities across the country. Giving is truly the gift when helping neighbors in need."

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a long-standing relationship with Feeding America, through ongoing product donations to food banks throughout the U.S. In 2021, the company donated nearly $6 million worth of perishable product to Feeding America-affiliated food banks as well as other local nonprofits that provide direct assistance to families facing hunger.

"As we continue to feel the impact of inflation this holiday season, food banks across the nation have reported an increase in the number of people in need of support," says Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "Every donation helps us better serve local communities, and we are excited to expand our work with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. through their holiday campaign."

The Season of Giving holiday collection features a dozen curated products from across the company's family of brands, ranging in price from $16.99 to $99.99. Below is a sampling of products available in the collection:

For every $1 that Feeding America receives, the national nonprofit can help provide at least 10 meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and more than 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries, and meal programs, Feeding America helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.