CaliBagels, the San Diego-based, better-for-you bagel chips, is teaming up with the seafood seasoning brand, OLD BAY, to launch OLD BAY Bagel Chips, with pre-sale orders now available online. The collaboration pairs together the flavor of OLD BAY seasoning with CaliBagels’ bagel chips, made with five simple ingredients.

CaliBagels OLD BAY Bagel Chips are made with the one-of-a-kind blend of 18 herbs and spices that OLD BAY fans know and love, including black pepper, paprika, celery salt, and red pepper flakes.

“We already know our fans love pairing our original CaliBagels chips with their favorite seasonings and spreads, so we’ve been chomping at the bit to share our bagel chips seasoned with OLD BAY, as one of the most-loved and recognizable flavors in the country and beyond,” shares Philip Gorman, CaliBagels founder, Baltimore native, and current San Diego resident. “Kicking off our partnership with OLD BAY by bringing the fanaticism around the iconic seafood seasoning brand from the East Coast to the West, and everywhere in between, is incredibly exciting for our team, and we can’t wait to share more of what’s in store for fans to enjoy.”

Born out of a love of bagels and their nostalgic comfort, CaliBagels makes its bagel chips with just five organic ingredients for a tasty and toasted snack that can be enjoyed any time of day. Fat-free, soy-free, low-calorie, and made with zero refined sugar, CaliBagels line of seasoned and unseasoned bagel chips offers an array of flavors to satisfy every taste bud.

Best known as the seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab, and other seafood dishes for more than 75 years, OLD BAY has a zesty blend that adds flavor to any occasion.

“OLD BAY goes on everything and should be shared with everyone,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer for McCormick. “We know the popularity of OLD BAY has expanded far beyond its birthplace and this partnership with CaliBagels is another way for us to bring the quintessential flavor of OLD BAY to fans nationwide in new and exciting ways.”

CaliBagels OLD BAY Bagel Chips are available for pre-order at calibagels.com, at a suggested retail price of $23.99 for a four-pack, with more flavor innovation coming soon.