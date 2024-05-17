As Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer approach, Goldfish is celebrating the return of the its Old Bay Seasoned Crackers. The Old Bay Seasoned Crackers are back on store shelves now but only for a limited time, and will retail for $3.69 per 6.1-oz. bag.

To celebrate the return of the coveted snack, Goldfish is teaming up with the people who know how to summer best: Bravo’s “Summer House." Goldfish and Old Bay are unveiling the coolest way to enjoy the hottest snack of the season, while floating on a Goldfish-shaped pool float inspired by the show, exclusively available to win for a limited time at GoldfishSummerHouseGiveaway.com. Consumers can fill out the entry form for their chance to win, and 20 winners will be selected at random each day through May 20.

The Hamptons-based hit reality show, Bravo’s “Summer House” inspired the ten-foot party-sized float that features splashproof snack pouches and room for flavor, fun, and Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned crackers.

“We spend a lot of time snacking in the summer house, whether it be in bed or by the pool, and everyone knows I love Goldfish. I tried Old Bay Goldfish and it is seriously so good,” said Amanda Batula, Bravo’s “Summer House” housemate. “The iconic Goldfish cracker paired with the bold taste of Old Bay seasoning is perfect and I can’t wait to bring this new favorite flavor into the mix."

“Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers are back by popular demand," said Mike Fanelli, senior director, snacks marketing - Goldfish. “The go-to, crave-worthy summer snack that people can’t wait to get their hands on is perfect for the beach, pool days, or road trips. This year we’re excited to be kicking-off the season by bringing back the beloved flavor with the people who know how to summer best.”

Campbell Soup Co. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.