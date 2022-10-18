For the fourth year in a row, Conagra Brands' Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet Popping Corn and Hallmark are teaming up for the "Snack, Watch and Win" Sweepstakes, with a grand prize of a home movie theater package valued at $6,000.

"The warmth of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn pairs perfectly with the warmth of Hallmark Channel's holiday movie line-up," said Spencer Fivelson, VP & general manager, snacks at Conagra Brands. "We're delighted to partner with Hallmark Channel once again and look forward to creating happy holidays for our prize winners."

The grand prize package offers a home theater set-up that's perfect for enjoying Hallmark Channel holiday favorites in cinematic splendor, along with a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn and a DVD of a Hallmark Channel movie.

In addition to the grand prize, 50 first prize winners will receive a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn and a Hallmark Channel movie DVD. Each week an additional 50 winners per week will receive one pack of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn and a Hallmark Channel movie DVD.

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes at snackwatchandwin.com. No purchase is necessary, and participants can enter daily from now until December 31, 2022 (18+, U.S.-only). Official rules can also be found at snackwatchandwin.com.

"Our goal is to bring the joy of the Hallmark Christmas season to life in meaningful ways for our viewers during the holiday season," said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Media. "Our partnership with Orville Redenbacher's features two iconic brands that are helping to bring people together during a time of year when we are all searching for warmth, cheer, and connection."

