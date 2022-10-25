Italian luxury chocolate and gelato manufacturer Venchi is launching its Chocoviar Panettone pastry.

The Chocoviar Panettone is a handmade specialty Italian pastry paired with Venchi chocolate. The pastry uses a long natural leavening, with only sourdough, has no preservatives, and is enriched with candied orange peels from Calabria, honey, and gran crus vanilla from Tahiti. the panettone is hand-dressed with dark chocolate and extra dark 75% chocoviar grains and filled with rich chunks of 75% dark chocolate.

The panettone is for sale starting October 25, and will will be available at all nine Venchi boutiques in London; at luxury wholesalers Harrods, Selfridges, Fenwick, and Eataly; and online at uk.venchi.com.