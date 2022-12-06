Wholly Wholesome's new pie shells and rolled pie dough contains clean-label ingredients that consumers would find in their own kitchens, and tastes like homemade.

The shells and dough are organic and vegan, and each make one whole pie. They can be found in the freezer section at Moms Organic Market, Giant, Lassens, and Lazy Acres, and also on Shopify.

Follow the brand on Instagram at @whollywholesome.