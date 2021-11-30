Company: Bindi

Website: bindiusa.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $45.00

Product Snapshot: Bindi, an Italian name in restaurant quality desserts for the foodservice community, is kicking off the holiday season by offering a vast and elegant variety of Panettone and Pandoro for this year’s holiday season.

The panettone, a world-famous yeast-leavened cake that can be dated as far back as the 15th century, is commonly known as the typical Italian sweet bread that marks the beginning of the winter holidays and has had throughout the years an increase in popularity in American homes. An exclusive recipe that Bindi Desserts has been perfecting for over 70 years, combines the Milanese tradition with the passion and experience in pastry making.

Originated in Milan, Italy and characterized by raisins and candied orange peels with its dome like shape, the panettone can nowadays be found in many variations. Although excellent on its own, panettone is most also popularly enjoyed with coffee or wine or paired with cream, sweet spreads, or gelato. This timeless dessert is the perfect way to start or end your holiday celebrations.

The new panettone varieties, all introduced in October 21, include:

The Limoncello Panettone is a moist panettone filled with Limoncello cream and candied lemon peel

The Salted Caramel & White Chocolate is a moist panettone infused with Madagascar vanilla and studded with salted caramel drops and white chocolate chips

The Triple Chocolate Panettone is a moist panettone studded with dark, milk, and white chocolates

To order your very own Panettone, visit www.bindiholidays.com.



