At its first in-person gathering in three years, this year’s International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) offered attendees something to celebrate with the 2022 BEST in Baking Awards. Presented in partnership with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the recognition program applauds bakeries and suppliers that have put forth solutions to elevate plant efficiency, improve bakery formulas, advance operations, and support continued baking industry growth.

BEST in Baking launched 12 years ago, originally intended to honor suppliers that demonstrated a commitment to sustainability, a focus that the 2022 program carried on.

“The 2022 IBIE BEST in Baking Awards provided wonderful perspective on the innovations driving the baking industry toward increased sustainability—both environmental and overall corporate sustainability,” says Douglas Peckenpaugh, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery group publisher.

The program underscores IBIE’s commitment to shining a spotlight on industry leaders, as well as its mission to support the growth of talented suppliers and bakers worldwide, by recognizing achievements in sustainability and other key areas.

“Operational areas like plant efficiency, environmentally friendly ingredient sourcing, sanitation, and workforce development all factor into how we view sustainability today,” says Peckenpaugh. “The companies represented across the 2022 IBIE BEST in Baking Awards are leading with sustainability, integrally and strategically linked to market-leading innovations—a group that includes some of the largest bakery companies in the world, including those honored in our BEST in Baking Product Innovation Awards.”

The BEST in Baking awards were judged by a panel of experts, including:

Jeff Dearduff, president, JED Coaching & Consulting

Mike Pierce, president and CEO, The Austin Co.

Josh Skow, CEO, Roaring Fork Capital

Top honorees and qualifiers alike were recognized during ceremonies at IBIE, Sept. 18–21, 2022 in Las Vegas; all nominees were showcased in the BEST in Baking Lounge, situated in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Grand Concourse, at digital signage throughout IBIE, and at the booths of winning and qualifying companies.

Automation/Robotics

Top Honors: Apex Motion Control, Baker-Bot

Qualifiers:

ABI, Vision System Platform

AMF Bakery Systems, Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) and Smart Topping Applicator by AMF Tromp

AMF Bakery Systems and Intralox, EZ Diverter by AMF Convay

AXIS Automation LLC, AXIS Platinum Series LD Depositor

BeeHex, Cake Writer

Benchmark, InFlight AC

Cimcorp Automation, MultiPick Gantry Robot Solution and AGV Delivery

Hayon Manufacturing Corp., Model 6700 and 6400 Series Select-A-Spray

Haystack Data Solutions, Data Science for Food

KPM Analytics, In-Line & Over-Line Vision Inspection Technologies

LeMatic, Pattern Former

Print on Foods, Flexprint IL 500

Rexfab, Pan Stacker-Unstacker

Stäubli Robotics, TX2 Six-Axis Robots

Plant Efficiency, Supplier Category

Top Honors: Bundy Baking Solutions, Synova AccuTech Pan Greaser

Qualifiers:

Harvest Food Solutions, Business Central for Bakeries

Magnetic Products, Inc., Intell-I-Mag

MECATHERM, M-Care Digital Solutions

Nexcor Food Safety Technologies, CAMS-PM Maintenance Management

ORBIS Corp., XpressBulk Merchandising Tray

Wherefour Inc., Wherefour ERP/MRP

Plant Efficiency, Wholesale Bakery: High-Volume Category

Top Honors: Grupo Bimbo, GBConnected Monitoring System

Qualifier: Grupo Bimbo, Renewable Energy Storage System

Sustainability, Equipment Category

Top Honors: AMF Bakery Systems, Sustainable Oven Service

Qualifiers:

Air Management Technologies, Inc., EPI-Vision System

AMF Bakery Systems, MB-VITA Tunnel Oven by AMF Den Boer

Avena Foods Ltd., Oat and Pulse Regenerative Agriculture Innovation Project

The Babb Group, BABBCO CleanBake Tunnel Ovens

Bakon USA Food Equipment, Multiwasher by Somengil

Bundy Baking Solutions, American Pan ePAN Bread Pans

Cargill, PalmWise

CIRANDA, Inc., Organic, Non-GMO and Fair Trade

Corbion, Ultra Fresh Portfolio

Dragsbæk, Naturli’ Foods Vegan Block

FlexiBake, ERP, MetriX DSD, MetriX OOP, MetriX Lite

Heuft Thermo-Oel GmbH & Co. KG - Hybrid Heat Exchanger

IFF, Enovera 3001 Bakery Enzyme)

IMA Ilapak, Delta VacMap

Inline Plastics, Reborn

LeMatic, Airless Band Seals for Bulk Packing, AutoiNet Portal, and Motorized Cut Knife

Middleby Bakery Group, Auto-Bake Serpentine, F3 Fossil Fuel Free Convection Oven, Baker Thermal Solutions Rapid Bake Oven, Stewart Systems Viper “Oil-Free” Oven Chain, and Sveba Dahlen Artista Deli Modular Stone Tunnel Oven

Middleby Food Processing, Continuous Vacuum Cooling

Sugaright (CSC Sugar), Clean Label, Natural, Non-GMO

Sugden Ltd., Line Efficiencies

T&T Consulting & Engineering, New Generation Indirect Fired Tunnel Oven

Sanitation

Top Honors: Middleby Food Processing, Vyv Antimicrobial LED Lighting

Qualifiers:

AMF Bakery Systems, ADD-S Bread Make-up System by AMF Flex and SFA Artisan Bread Line by AMF Tromp

Babb Group, The, BABBCO CleanBake IR Oven

Burford Corp., a Middleby Company, Flush-In-Place System

CFS, an Intralox Company, Sesame Allergen Management and FoodSafe Conveyor Program

ChemxWorks, DECARBONATOR

Dough Tech, AM315 Sanitary Bread Moulder

Eaglestone, Inc., Sanitary Conveyors

Flexco, FGP Food Grade Primary Cleaner with External Spring and Novitool Amigo Splice Press

FPS Food Process Solutions Corp., Ambient Spiral

Goodway Technologies, Dry Steam Cleaning & Sanitation Accessories

HaF Equipment, Moovinator

Nexcor Food Safety Technologies, KLEANZ Swab Connect

Workforce Development, Supplier Category

Top Honors: Puratos, Puratos Bakery School, Pennsauken NJ School District

Qualifiers:

Burford Corp., a Middleby Company, Creative Recruiting

IFF, Training Industry, Customers, and Academia

Workforce Development, Bakery Category

Top Honors: Dawn Foods, Women’s Leadership Development Program

Product Innovation, Wholesale Bakery: High-Volume Category

Top Honors: Grupo Bimbo, Sustainably Baked Supán & OroWeat 100% Whole Grain Organic Bread, including Net Zero Carbon Mobility and Regenerative Agriculture

Product Innovation, Wholesale Bakery: Intermediate Category

Top Honors: Lenny & Larry’s, The Complete KickStart Breakfast Bars

Qualifier: Flax4Life, Industrial Compostable Plant-Based Packaging for its Retail Muffins, Brownies, and Cookies

Product Innovation, Retail Bakery Category

Top Honors: Nick Vina Artisan Bakery, Healthier Choice Bread

Qualifiers: