Admix, Inc., global leader of advanced mixing technologies for the food/beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and chemical industries, today announced that Jesper Sæderup Lindeløv has been appointed to the position of managing director of Admix Europe ApS, located in Fredensborg, Denmark.

Lindeløv brings more than 20 years’ experience to Admix, primarily within the food processing industry where he gained experience in the full customer value chain from innovation, design, negotiation, and sales. Most recently he was employed at SiccaDania A/S where he was responsible for global sales of technologies related to evaporation, spray drying and attrition drying. Before that, he was a process technology leader at GEA, a global supplier.

Lindeløv will take over for Knud Erik Juhl Jensen, who is taking on a new role to lead the operations and engineering teams in Fredensborg.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jesper as Managing Director who will be deeply involved with delivering the consolidation of our two Danish companies, Admix Europe ApS and Diaf Pilvad,” states Mike Rizzo, CEO of Admix, Inc. He adds, “We are very confident that with his process technology experience and under his leadership, Admix Europe will continue to deliver great value to our customers and the business will be poised to expand in line with our strategic growth initiatives.”

“I am excited to join Admix and I look forward to start building relationships with various stakeholders, and look for opportunities to improve areas of the business for greater efficiency,” remarked Lindeløv.