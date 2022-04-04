Admix, Inc., a global manufacturer of industrial mixing equipment serving the food/beverage, chemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries, has announced the acquisition of Diaf Pilvad ApS of Denmark, a manufacturer and supplier of dispersion and agitation equipment to the food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries, specializing within the paint, varnish, and printing ink sectors.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Admix Inc.’s 33rd anniversary since its founding in 1989 and is a significant step forward for Admix in expanding dispersion and agitation product lines and service offerings. Providing everything from laboratory scale agitators to large turnkey projects, Diaf Pilvad offers over 100 years of experience and expertise to the industrial sector, with its machinery exported worldwide and supported by qualified local representatives.

Mike Rizzo, CEO of Admix, Inc. comments, "We are thrilled to bring Diaf Pilvad on board. They are a company with a talented team whose standards for creating the best possible customer experience are aligned with our values. Their long-standing reputation for quality and reliability, combined with years of industrial expertise, fits perfectly with our EMEA and global growth strategy.”

“The acquisition will accelerate our ability to offer processors of paints, coatings, inks, and other chemical products, a complete solution for their mixing operations as well as provide an extensive engineering and manufacturing capability for our EMEA customers,” said Knud Erik Juhl Jensen, general manager of Admix Europe. “With this acquisition we will be able to grow and further develop our business in EMEA. We plan to relocate our Admix Europe operations to Diaf Pilvad’s facility in Fredensborg to fully integrate our businesses and organizations, and plan to hire additional employees in the near future.”

Diaf Pilvad ApS has been 100% owned and managed by Erik Pilvad who states, “I am very pleased that it is precisely Admix Europe ApS who is purchasing my company. We have had a good business collaboration for many years, as we operate in terms of products within the same industry area. In my opinion, the merger is a perfect match, where significant synergies are achieved by merging the two companies."

Erik Pilvad will continue with the company for six months, contributing his wealth of knowledge and experience and to aid in a successful transition. Pilvad comments, “I started the company back in 1973, so it is very dear to me, and I will do everything to ensure a good future for the company and its employees. The plan is for the combined company to continue from the premises in Fredensborg.”

Diaf Pilvad operates a product development and manufacturing facility in Fredensborg, Denmark, just 14 km northeast of Admix Europe ApS. Efforts to integrate the two companies will begin immediately to provide the customers of both companies’ additional products and services. A new state-of-the-art demonstration and testing center will be constructed, with its opening planned for Fall 2022 to further support regional customers and prospects.