Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.19–$5.29

Product Snapshot: Who says doing what's nutritious can't be delicious too? Kellogg's Special K has always been a wholesome way to start your day, but now it's packing an extra punch with the new Kellogg's Special K Brown Sugar Cinnamon. Every serving contains 100 percent daily value of 10 essential vitamins and minerals, so you can enjoy a crunchy, tasty breakfast and fuel up for your busy day at the same time.

A first for the brand, Special K's latest innovation provides 100 percent daily value of 10 nourishing vitamins and minerals: Zinc, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin E, Iron, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, and Folate.

Every bowlful of Special K Brown Sugar Cinnamon features crispy flakes made with whole grains and layered with the perfect sprinkling of cinnamon and brown sugary goodness.

"At breakfast, we often face the decision of something delicious we want to eat versus something healthy we feel we should eat. That's a compromise and it takes the enjoyment out of breakfast," said Cindy Huntington, brand director at Kellogg Company. "That's why we are thrilled to unveil Special K Brown Sugar Cinnamon with 100 percent daily value of 10 vitamins and minerals, our first cereal with this level of nutrition packed into each delicious bowlful. We know it's easier to make healthy habits stick when they're simple and delicious, and this new cereal really delivers on that."

Find Kellogg's Special K Brown Sugar Cinnamon at retailers nationwide starting in January 2022 for a suggested retail price of $4.19 for a 12.5-ounce box and $5.29 for an 18.3-ounce box.

For more information on all things Special K and for the full details on this product's nutritional offerings, check out SpecialK.com.