Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.29

Product Snapshot: Kellogg's Special K has introduced new Protein Snack Bars, with six grams of protein and 90 calories per bar. The new bars are available in two flavors: Berry Vanilla and Brownie Sundae.

"Sometimes you just need a second to pause and do something for yourself that's going to energize you. At Special K, we love to offer that special combination of indulgent-tasting flavors plus functional ingredients like protein in a portable snack that's perfect for stashing in your bag, car or desk drawer," said Heidi Ray, senior director of brand marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "Our new Special K Protein Snack Bars are a delicious mini option you can feel good about enjoying, so you're able to take a moment and get a little boost of energy to help fuel you for whatever your day has in store."

