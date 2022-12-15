Foodiq reports it developed a new ingredient for plant-based products. Fabea+, made of fermented fava beans, reportedly offers a nutritious, sustainable, and scalable alternative to other ingredients used in the plant-based market, such as soy, pea, or oats.

According to the company, it can be used in virtually any plant-based product, with no unwanted side flavors and zero trade-offs when it comes to taste or texture. Fava beans are usually only used as isolates and concentrates, but the fermented powder form reportedly makes a truly “tasteless” taste profile possible.

“We turned fermented fava beans into a Nordic magic powder able to upgrade your product to the next level, whether it’s dairy, grain, or meat. Thanks to our unique, industrial-scale manufacturing process, combined with natural fermentation, Fabea+ has a neutral taste and no odor. It is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and suitable for FODMAP diet,” explains Pasi Raito, chief business officer at Foodiq.

The market for plant-based meats is currently experiencing growth problems, with sales flatlining and brands struggling to stand out in an increasingly saturated market. Foodiq believes this innovation will allow food producers anywhere to develop new products and improve on existing ones to appeal to consumers everywhere. Fabea+ was presented to the industry at FI Europe food convention in December.

“We are happy about the amazing feedback Fabea+ received from the industry at the FI Europe fair. Fabea+ wasn’t born out of necessity but from a passion to simply make food better—to facilitate the pursuit of future-proof food products. We see a bright future for this Nordic magic powder,” Raito says.



Key Fabea+ attributes, according to Foodiq: