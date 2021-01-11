Company: EverGrain

Website: https://evergrainingredients.com/

Ingredient Snapshot: EverGrain, a sustainable ingredient company that is revolutionizing the use of barley to deliver highly nutritious, great tasting protein and fiber barley-based ingredients to the world, launched last week. With a tenacious commitment to sustainability through circularity, the new company uses proprietary processes to realize the full potential of barley, and to deliver products that are better for people and better for the planet.

EverGrain utilizes saved grain from brewing and through its innovative processes, transforms the circularly sourced barley into nutrient-rich ingredients that can be used in a variety of food and beverage products. EverGrain is prepared to lead the industry in optimizing barley after five years of rigorous research and development.

“Our unique barley ingredients will transform plant-based products, delivering better tasting and more nutritious options to consumers who seek a healthier and more sustainable future,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EverGrain, Greg Belt. “EverGrain’s innovative & circular approach, which we’ve honed over the past five years, offers a scalable, local & reliable solution for the global food industry to help address the world’s food security & sustainability challenges.”

Plant-based foods are one of the fastest growing categories in the global food industry, greatly outpacing other traditional categories. According to the HealthFocus International (HFI) 2019 Global Report, a quarter of global shoppers say plant-based foods and beverages have become more important in their diets and are willing pay a premium for plant-based products. Backed by the world’s leading brewer, EverGrain will support the growing demand from its commercial customers by providing a scalable, consistent, and stable supply of its ingredients—reaching businesses across the globe, with ingredients made locally.

“AB InBev is proud to support such a remarkable, purpose driven venture with a mission to create incredible ingredients to nourish the world through the transformative power of circularity,” said Tony Milikin, chief sustainability and procurement officer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. “EverGrain marks an important milestone in our ultimate goal of building a better world as we look to the next 100 years and beyond.”

By creating value in the circular economy, EverGrain seeks to partner with some of the world’s leading organizations as they turn to barley as an essential ingredient to elevate their products with more nutritional value for consumers around the world. Ultimately, these ingredients will also have a positive impact on social and environmental challenges like the goal of affordable, sustainable nutrition for the undernourished.

“Plant-based proteins have been an important health trend for over a decade. But for many new consumers coming into these categories, their motivation is no longer just their personal health and wellbeing, but more broadly their environmental concerns and commitment to sustainable practices and companies. EverGrain is an exciting and important step forward for the entire plant-based protein marketplace. As a “circular” project, there’s no additional land or energy needed to grow EverGrain, and minimal water and energy are required to transform this nutritionally dense barley source into an exciting new plant protein.” said Jeffrey Brams, GC & VP R&D for Garden of Life, LLC.

“At Puratos, our ambition is to accelerate the transformation of our industry. EverGrain’s barley offers a unique plant-based protein and fiber option that doesn’t require additional land, saves water, and lowers a product’s overall carbon footprint. At Puratos we are working with EverGrain to develop the ingredient technology that will allow bakeries to make great tasting, nutritious and sustainable breads featuring barley ingredients in line with consumer preferred texture and freshness expectations,” said Frederik Lievens, group products director, Puratos.

With this launch, EverGrain is commercializing its first generation of nutrient-rich, ancient-grain products to market, EverPro and EverVita. Both product lines are highly versatile and can be used across a wide range of food products. EverPro, a fully soluble protein isolate, is currently being formulated in multiple plant-based protein products, including beverages, protein bars and snacks. EverVita, barley fibers and proteins with minimal starch, are being used as a single solution to boost the nutrition and gut health benefits of baked goods, pasta and snacks without impacting taste and texture.

EverGrain ingredients are currently available in products such as Take Two, a plant-based barley milk line. The company also has multiple product launches with commercial partners planned that will reach shelves in both the United States and Europe in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.