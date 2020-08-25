Company: Hormel Ingredient Solutions

Website: www.plantbasedexcellence.com

Ingredient Snapshot: With consumers clamoring for more plant-based products, the experts at Hormel Ingredient Solutions, an industry leader in protein-based ingredients for prepared foods manufacturers, announced the launch of a new line of plant-based ingredient solutions available to food manufacturers across the country.

“These new products are designed to help food manufacturers incorporate more plant-based foods into their offerings for the growing number of consumers interested in adding these items to their diets,” said Paul Sheehan, director of sales for Hormel Ingredient Solutions.

Powered by pea protein, the new plant-based offerings include fully cooked crumbles and uncooked ground products, with the former available in options ranging from traditional and Italian, to breakfast and Chorizo-style flavors.



Hormel Foods designed these versatile plant-based options in convenient forms and flavors in order to make them easily adaptable to any application or meal daypart as an additional source of protein or as a substitution for other kinds.

“The bottom line is that people want to add more plants to their diet, but they also want them to taste great,” said Sheehan. “These new items allow food manufacturers to explore how easy it is to add the power of plant-based ingredients to a variety of applications.”

To learn more or request a sample, visit www.plantbasedexcellence.com.