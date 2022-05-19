Company: LesserEvil

Website: lesserevil.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.79 (4.6-oz.), $4.99 (6.75-oz.)

Product Snapshot: LesserEvil, the better-for-you snack brand on a mission to make healthy, organic, less-processed, and sustainable snacks more accessible to everyone, has announced a limited-edition collaboration, sweepstakes, and additional giveaways to celebrate Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, which will debut in theaters on June 10, 2022.

In addition to giving its Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn packaging the Jurassic World Dominion treatment, LesserEvil is hosting sweepstakes with a grand prize trip to Hawaii, along with other themed prizes, and launching giveaways on social media leading up to the film’s release.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Universal on Jurassic World Dominion and bring excitement to our participating nationwide retailers who are supporting our first-ever licensed product program,” said Charles Coristine, president and CEO of LesserEvil. “The strength of the Jurassic World franchise coupled with our limited-edition packaging for our flagship better-for-you Organic Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn line makes for a fun combination sure to delight fans. It also allows us to encourage more trials of the most premium popcorn in the category when they discover it on case displays, end caps and down the snack aisle starting next month.”

LesserEvil’s Jurassic World Dominion Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn will be available for purchase for a limited time on lesserevil.com as well as in select retailers including Walmart, CVS, Whole Foods, and more. Consumers can enter for the chance to win the LesserEvil Jurassic World Dominion Sweepstakes prizes via the QR code on the back of LesserEvil’s Jurassic World Dominion Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn or on lesserevil.com/pages/sweepstakes from now until July 31, 2022.

The grand prize winner of the sweepstakes will win a trip to Hawaii with a guest, while five first-place winners will win a trip to Los Angeles, Calif. with a guest. Five second-place winners will win a Prehistoric Prize Pack with Jurassic World merchandise, and 10 third-place winners will win a year’s supply of LesserEvil popcorn.

LesserEvil’s collaboration with Universal follows a year of exciting growth for the brand, including its recent acquisition of R.E.D.D. Bar, the launch of its Clean Oil Crew campaign, the launch of new sustainable product innovations, and more. For a full list of retailers and more information about LesserEvil’s collaboration with Jurassic World: Dominion, please visit lesserevil.com.



