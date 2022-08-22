Whoa Dough announced it is taking to the skies, as the popular gluten-free snack is now available for American Airlines first-class passengers.

“The sky’s really the limit for Whoa Dough now that American Airlines, the largest airline in the world, will be offering first-class passengers our tasty, plant-based snack bars that are also gluten-free,” stated Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough. “Having a major airline carry our line is incredibly exciting for us, as we are eager for Whoa Dough to be enjoyed by millions of travelers every day who are looking for a healthier all-natural snack—without compromising on taste during their flight. Our snack bars are also ideal for passengers with dietary restrictions.”

Whoa Dough’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor will be included in first-class passengers’ baskets on domestic flights.

Crafted with no artificial ingredients, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough bars are only 150 calories per bar, with 4 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, and 9 grams of sugar. Whoa Dough is certified gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free, Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The bars contain allergy-friendly ingredients like whole-grain oat flour and chickpea flour.

Whoa Dough bars were invented by Goldstein, whose family was looking for tasty but healthier gluten-free snacks for his two young sons, who are both gluten-intolerant, along with Goldstein. After multiple tries to make the most scrumptious bar possible, Whoa Dough has found success as the healthier, better-for-you option for many with dietary restrictions.

Whoa Dough is available in six flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sugar Sprinkle, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Brownie Batter, and a variety pack.