Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.cheryls.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.99-$49.99

Product Snapshot: Cheryl's Cookies recently debuted its first vegan cookie collection.

With this introduction, even more customers and dessert lovers will be able to enjoy the brand’s treats for everyday and special occasion gifting. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Cheryl’s Cookies is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

“At Cheryl’s Cookies, our following of loyal fans inspire us to continuously expand our offerings with innovative products,” says Kara Jaggers, vice president, merchandising, Cheryl’s Cookies. “Vegan baked goods are growing in popularity with health-conscious shoppers and we are incredibly excited to launch this 'better-for-you' assortment. A great deal of love, care, and fine-tuning went into the creation of this assortment and we can’t wait for our customers to try every flavor.”

Launching with four flavors—Vegan Sugar Cookie, Vegan Marshmallow and Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Vegan Frosted Cut-Out Cookie—each cookie is crafted with vegan ingredients, without butter or eggs.

Available for shipping nationwide, the new vegan flavors may be found in a variety of special gift boxes, with prices ranging from $14.99-$49.99, including:

The new vegan collection joins the brand’s more than 100 different kinds of cookies, brownies, and cakes, including gluten-free, sugar-free, and kosher options.