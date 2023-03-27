Milk Bar, the dessert company founded by award-winning chef Christina Tosi, has announced the launch of two new cookie types in grocery stores: bite-sized crunchy cookies (“crunchies”) and ready-to-bake cookie dough.

Founded in New York City’s East Village in 2008, Milk Bar has long been known for its familiar-yet-unexpected cookies, from wildly textural and flavorful Compost Cookies to almost savory Corn Cookies, and more at its bakeries and online through milkbarstore.com. Milk Bar entered into the grocery category in 2020 and is now available in over 10,000 grocery stores with bakery-inspired offerings, accessibly reimagined for consumer’s pantries.

Now, Milk Bar will be adding two new cookie types to their grocery lineup: crunchies and ready-to-bake dough. Debuting in grocery stores this Spring, crunchies are cookies made uniquely crispy and airy from puffed rice cereal inside (a nod to the brand’s signature use of cereal starting with Tosi’s creation of Cereal Milk Soft Serve, credited with starting the cereal milk craze).

Ready-to-bake cookie dough will be a limited time offering powered by General Mills, encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and fire up the oven. Tosi and her team joined forces with General Mills to create a dough that bakes perfectly golden brown on the outside, while staying gooey on the inside. A Tosi approved pro-tip? Bake two dough pieces on top of each other for a Milk Bar bakery-sized cookie.

“Cookies are where it all started for me—my first invitation into the kitchen as a kid and a mainstay on the Milk Bar menu ever since. After all, cookies are the most versatile treat in the dessert world: there is a perfect one for every moment, every taste, every craving.” Said Christina Tosi, chef, founder, and CEO of Milk Bar, “I can’t wait to share what we’ve dreamed up with these two treats: an epic snack in your daily routine with crunchies and an invitation into the kitchen to own the title of baker yourself with our ready-to-bake dough.”

Crunchies will launch in four flavors—Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Toast, Pretzel-y Chocolate Chip, and Vanilla Butter Crunch—and will be found in retailers like Whole Foods, Giant, Stop and Shop, and more. The Crunchies will retail for $5.99 for a 4.5-oz. bag.

The ready-to-bake cookie dough will launch in two flavors—Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow and Fruity Cereal—and will be found in retailers like Target, Kroger, and more. The cookie dough will retail for $5.49 per package of 12 cookies.

Cookie expansion continues to dominate Milk Bar’s innovation pipeline for 2024 and beyond: from sandwich cookies to cookie-inspired snack cakes and more. Ice cream pints, many of which are flavors inspired by Milk Bar cookies, will also continue to complement the cookie offerings.