Doughp, the edible and bakeable cookie dough brand, is expanding its brick-and-mortar distribution to include select Walmart stores in California and Nevada. The stores will offer Doughp’s best-selling flavors of Doughp Drops cookie dough bites, including Ride or Die (chocolate chip), Cookie Monsta (cookies and cream), Fairy Dust (rainbow sprinkles), and the Mixed Bag which includes both Cookie Monsta and Ride or Die. Doughp drops are perfect for snacking on the go or popping onto a baking sheet to make 28 fresh mini cookies.

Cookie dough lovers can now find Doughp Drops in Walmart’s frozen dessert section, $6.95 for a 10oz bag of Doughp Drops.

“Doughp fans are always asking where they can find us locally,” said Kelsey Moreira, Doughp founder and CEO. “With Walmart’s incredible reach across America, they are helping us make the world a little sweeter, one bite at a time.”

Doughp is an authentic cookie dough recipe that, with more than 5000 five-star reviews, customers can’t seem to get enough of. The recipe was developed five years ago by the brand’s founder, Kelsey Moreira, and hasn’t changed since! With heat-treated flour and no raw eggs, Doughp can be safely enjoyed raw or baked.

As part of Doughp’s retail expansion strategy, the brand is launching at Walmart with its most popular flavors and hopes to include other flavors and product lines in the future.

Doughp will continue to offer its full line of cookie dough online, alongside its Perfect Gift Box, Sober Birthday Box, and Secret Cookie Doughp Club subscription, on www.Doughp.com.