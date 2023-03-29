Sweet Nothings, the ready-to-eat, superfood snacking brand has expanded their product line with new Nut Butter Bites flavors. Sweet Nothings’ line of Nut Butter Bites are unique in the market, providing a completely new format for clean, grab-and-go snacking.

The Nut Butter Bites (SRP: $2.99) will now be available in Oatmeal Raisin & Peanut Butter and Chocolate & Peanut Butter, adding to their available flavors, Chocolate Banana and Apple Cinnamon. These new flavors continue Sweet Nothings’ commitment to shelf-stable snacks that fit its clean-snacking mission.

With two 1”-round bites in each package, the collection offers an organic, soft-textured snack bar alternative with no added sugar, no gums, stabilizers, preservatives, or artificial flavors, and up to 4 grams of plant protein per package.

All Sweet Nothings products were inspired by co-founder Beth Porter’s frustration with the shortage of clean, organic, plant-based snacks available to feed her family. Smoothies that she developed in her kitchen turned into the company’s first product line: frozen Spoonable Smoothie cups made with only fruits, nuts, and seeds with no added sugar, gums, stabilizers, preservatives, or lab-made "natural" or artificial flavors.

The new flavors are available in national retailers Amazon, Thrive Market, the WW Marketplace. For more information, visit sweetnothings.com.