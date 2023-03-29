With the theme “SNAX to the MAX,” SNAXPO23 welcomed thousands of attendees to check out the latest supplier innovations, talk technology, taste interesting flavor innovations, and more. After the event (produced by SNAC International) ended and left Orlando’s Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, industry professionals went back to their home offices with a few more business cards in their pockets, ideas in their heads, and a lot of snack samples in their bellies.

“In today’s shifting landscape, snack producers must not only innovate, but scale their newest offerings to exceed the demands of the snack consumer,” Christine Cochran, SNAC International president/CEO, told Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery. “To do this, they need the full support and partnership of the entire supply chain, from raw ingredients to store shelf.”

Photos: Jenni Spinner, SNAC International